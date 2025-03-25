Court rules CA Coastal Commission exceeded authority with off-roading ban at Oceano Dunes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A victory on Monday for fans of off-road vehicles regarding a popular gathering and driving spot on the Central Coast.

The California Court of Appeal in Ventura ruled the California Coastal Commission exceeded its authority in attempting to ban motorized off-highway vehicles from the beach.

The debate first started in 1982.

The Commission has been fighting for a total ban ever since arguing the sport has harmful effects on marine life and the coastal environment.

In July 2023, a San Luis Obispo County superior court judge ruled to allow the continued use of vehicles on the beach.

The Friends Of Oceano Dunes, a long-time nonprofit that supports responsible recreation, pointed to a recent study that claims visitors from outside San Luis Obispo County generate more than 500 million dollars annually in economic impact.

Action News reached out the the California Coastal Commission late this afternoon for comment-- and we're still awaiting a response.

