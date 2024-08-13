COVID transmission on the rise as students head back to class

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Public Health says the coronavirus is again on the rise, a trend Fresno County is seeing locally.

The heat has forced many people to gather indoors to stay cool, but health officials say it's led to increased transmission of COVID.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is no longer tracking the number of individual cases of the virus active in the county; instead, it is relying on other indicators, like wastewater screening.

Health officials are concerned that there could be even more cases as kids return to school.

"Right now, we are seeing high levels of COVID circulating in our community, so we want parents to take precautions for their children as they start the school year," said Dr. Trinidad Solis, Fresno County's Deputy Public Health Officer.

Dr. Solis says those precautions include getting the flu and COVID vaccines when they come out this fall and also practicing good hygiene.

"It's important to teach our kids to wash their hands regularly and practice good respiratory hygiene, meaning that if they're coughing or sneezing, they can do so in their sleeve instead of their hands," said Dr. Solis.

As Fresno Unified prepares to start the school year, other illnesses are causing concern.

"Right now, we're having an uptick in pertussis again," said Cheryl Martinez, FUSD nurse practitioner.

All public school students in California must be vaccinated against pertussis, also known as whooping cough. This disease can lead to severe illness or death, especially in young children and the elderly.

"They're coughing so much, they can't get their air, and that's when they end up hospitalized and needing oxygen because they can't stop coughing," said Martinez.

COVID vaccination is not required for students to go to school but is encouraged by health officials.

They say it could be the difference between a healthy start to the school year and a potential super-spreader situation.

