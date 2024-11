Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. -- Crews are working to get control of a fire that broke out at a mobile home park in Madera County on Friday.

The fire started around 4 pm at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Oakhurst.

A video shared by an ABC30 Insider shows at least one mobile home up in flames.

It's unclear if the fire has spread to any other nearby mobile homes.

Officials are still working to figure out what started the fire.

