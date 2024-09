Fire burns through field near Edison High School in southwest Fresno

Firefighters are working to get control of a grass fire that sparked in southwest Fresno on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rushed to extinguish a grass fire that sparked in a field in southwest Fresno on Friday.

The fire started around 4:50 pm in the area of Plumas and Florence.

The flames burned through about three acres of a field.

First responders faced a number of challenges, including the topography that made it difficult to access the area.

Crews managed to knock down the flames in less than 30 minutes.