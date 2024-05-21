  • Watch Now

Crews battle grass fire near mobile home park in west central Fresno

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Crews battling grass fire in west central Fresno
Crews are battling a grass fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews worked to contain a grass fire that broke out near a mobile home park in west central Fresno on Monday.

The fire started around 5:45 pm in the area of Floradora and marks.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire burned through 10 acres of grass.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they could spread to any nearby mobile homes or buildings.

Officials are still working to figure out what started the fire.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

