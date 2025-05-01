Crews tackle tall grass as fire season heats up in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've driven along any highway, you've probably spotted tall grass and weeds that could pose fire hazards.

Caltrans crews have stayed busy mowing the tall grass and removing weeds that have grown over the last few months.

"We are getting into it, and it takes about two months to get done all the areas, and we are starting inside of Fresno, and then we will expand out," said Larry Johnson with Caltrans District 6.

Larry Johnson with Caltrans says crews have hundreds of miles to clean up the community and keep people safe.

"We do ask for some patience because we have a lot of roads to cover, a lot of medians, a lot of embankments, so it takes time," said Johnson.

In 2024, the Fresno Fire Department responded to about 1,500 vegetation fires.

The Fresno County Fire Department is just as busy and appreciates the work underway because it's one less potential future fire.

Gary Couch says they already have plenty to deal with.

"It's starting to pick up. So far, it's been 2 to 3 a day," said Gary Couch with the Fresno County Fire Department.

Couch says a grassfire can start in many scenarios.

"It's going to be a dragging chain, a blown tire, an accident, someone pulled on the side of the road, and when they accelerate, maybe it's a hot exhaust, so many different things," said Couch.

Couch urges everyone to be careful and take precautions.

Grass and weeds alongside highways aren't their only concern.

They also want people to keep their property clean, leaving space for firefighters to defend their homes from flames.

"If they visit the Fresno County Fire webpage, on there, they can click on the weed abatement page, and it tells them, if they have a property of 5 acres, less or more, it tells them how to take care of their property," said Couch.

You have until the end of May to meet the Fresno County Weed Abatement Standards; after that, you could face a fine.

If you see an area with tall grass that you feel is concerning, you can email your concern to csr.dot.ca.gov and contact Caltrans directly.