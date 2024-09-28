Crews work to clear Fresno County encampment on private property

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Contracted crews worked to clear a large Fresno County homeless encampment on Friday. Bulldozers rolled in, workers removed trash, and county officials were there to offer resources.

"It was a pretty well-established encampment," Deputy County Administrative Officer Amina Flores-Becker said.

Officials say the encampment has housed about 25 people at the corner of North and Willow Avenues for more than five years.

The removal comes one week after Fresno County's illegal camping ordinance took effect. The ordinance prohibits people from obstructing public access, such as a walkway or road. Violators could face a fine or even jail time.

County officials tell Action News they are not using the recent county ordinance that went into effect to clear the encampment because it is on private property.

"The private property owner is responsible for cleanup, and we support with sheriff's presence, sheriff's noticing of the encampment about seven days before, and outreach also," Flores-Becker said.

She says 13 people at the encampment accepted a temporary motel voucher, and they left with their belongings. Officials helped connect the rest with family or services, but three or four remained when Action News was there.

"It's not as simple as it is just to put someone in a housing community," homeless and mental health advocate Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez said. "You have people who struggle with being around other individuals (and) who have gotten used to just being on their own."

Flores-Becker says the encampment residents were cooperative and volunteered to leave as crews removed the trash and belongings they no longer wanted.

"They weren't combative at all," she said. "I observed several individuals thanking us for just allowing them to get their gatherings."

Although county officials did not have to use the recent ordinance to clear the encampment, they say they are prepared to do so with other encampments on county property.

