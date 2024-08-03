Customers fed up with rising PG&E bills in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents are outraged over the rapidly increasing PG &E bills.

"My last bill I just got it a couple of days ago, it was $483. It was like, 'Are you kidding?' A 1,000 square feet, tiny two bedroom," said Fresno resident Rebeca Rangel.

The utility company announced a 9% temporary rate decrease which started in July for Central California customers, that people should now start to see on their statements.

"You won't necessarily see a line item on there that says a 9% decrease, just overall it's a percentage. A 9% rate change from what it had been prior to July 1st. Your usage however may be up because it has been so hot during the month of July," said PG &E spokesman Jeff Smith.

Without a breakdown for people like Rangel, she's wary about the assistance.

"Until I see it, I'm not gonna believe it," said Rangel.

Rangel now wants local leaders to step up to the plate to help combat the colossal costs.

"Do your job, work with us. Reach out to the community, see the suffering," said Rangel.

For Assemblyman Jim Patterson, he knows the frustration people in Central California are facing.

"We are receiving desperate calls from our constituents, 'What am I gonna do?' Making a choice between paying the rent and keeping the electricity on," said Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

He says reports show around 800,000 energy accounts statewide are being shut off because people cannot pay their bill and there is now a bi-partisan outrage in Sacramento.

But he says outside of legislators, it starts with the California Public Utilities commission, also known as the CPUC, where people are appointed by the governor.

"Yeah, we try hard, but in this instance, it's really up to the governor, to make it very, very clear to the PUC that enough is enough," said Assemblyman Patterson.

PG &E says that's where 31 cents of every dollar in your bill goes towards programs, including wildfire prevention and infrastructure.

"These are not your energy cost or the energy that you are using. These are essentially programs that have nothing to do with energy use that the California Public Utilities commission has added to utilities to bills," said Smith.

Now, customers like Rangel are searching for ways around big energy bills.

"I'm going solar, because I'm tired of the road and route by PG &E," said Rangel.

Rangel says she's had solar panels since June, but she's still waiting on the approval from PG &E to get started.

PG &E does have resources available if you can't pay your bill, they encourage you to call them or visit their website.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.