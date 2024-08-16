Eugene and Dan Levy to host 2024 Emmy Awards on ABC: 'We're thrilled'

The next Emmy Awards will go family style.

The father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-starred in the Emmy-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek," have been named as hosts of the 76th Emmy Awards.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," Eugene and Dan Levy said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

"Eugene's and Dan's comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year's best and brightest," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

The pair will follow in the footsteps of most recent hosts Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts," said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. "Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."

The Emmys will take place on Sept. 15 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

