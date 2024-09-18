'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Chandler Kinney tangoes to top spot

Thirteen celebrities hit the dancefloor as they danced to their personal anthems and kicked off another season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Thirteen celebrities hit the dancefloor as they danced to their personal anthems and kicked off another season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Thirteen celebrities hit the dancefloor as they danced to their personal anthems and kicked off another season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Thirteen celebrities hit the dancefloor as they danced to their personal anthems and kicked off another season of "Dancing with the Stars."

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" returned to the ballroom for season 33 on Tuesday.

Thirteen couples are competing, with an age range of five decades among the group, a height difference for one couple of 19 inches (Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach) and one celebrity (Anna Delvey) having to learn to dance while wearing an ankle monitor.

For this first week, the stars all chose a song that they believe is their "personal anthem."

No one was eliminated during this first week. However, two couples will be sent home after next week's second round of competition.

"Zombies" actress Chandler Kinney is on top of the leaderboard with 23 points. Actor Eric Roberts was at the other end of the scale, with 15 points.

The pairs were again judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Julianne Hough is back again to co-host with former mirror ball champ Alfonso Ribeiro.

Here's a breakdown of the songs and dance styles the couples performed:

- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson - a Tango to "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [ Remix ] " by Shaboozey and David Guetta (score: 20)

- Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa - a Cha Cha to "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter (score: 18)

- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson - a Cha Cha to "Dancin' In The Country" by Tyler Hubbard (score: 21)

- Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach - a Salsa to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan (score: 22)

- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong - a Tango to "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan (score:23)

- Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten - a Cha Cha to "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" by Shania Twain (score: 18)

- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko - a Tango to "Piece of Me" by Britney Spears (score: 18)

- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold - a Jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen (score: 21)

- Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy - a Cha Cha to "I'm Every Woman" by Whitney Houston (score: 19)

- Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart - a Cha Cha to "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger (score: 15)

- Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov - a Foxtrot to "Trustfall" by P!nk (score: 17)

- Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber - a Cha Cha to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus (score: 19)

- Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater - a Salsa to "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men (score: 16)