Debbie Dorian's convicted killer Nickey Stane to be sentenced

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane Thursday afternoon

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane Thursday afternoon

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane Thursday afternoon

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane Thursday afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted of killing Fresno State student Debbie Dorian in 1996 and attacking several other women in the south valley is scheduled to be sentenced today.

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dorian's family and Stane's other victims are expected to attend.

Last month in court, Stane admitted to all the charges against him.

RELATED: Nickey Stane pleads guilty to killing Debbie Dorian, assaulting women in stunning reversal

This includes several crimes dating back to the 90's, including a string of sexual assaults in Visalia.

A press conference will be held at the Fresno County District Attorney's Office immediately following today's sentencing hearing.