Debbie Dorian's convicted killer Nickey Stane to be sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted of killing Fresno State student Debbie Dorian in 1996 and attacking several other women in the south valley is scheduled to be sentenced today.
A judge is expected to hand down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Nickey Stane at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dorian's family and Stane's other victims are expected to attend.
Last month in court, Stane admitted to all the charges against him.
This includes several crimes dating back to the 90's, including a string of sexual assaults in Visalia.
A press conference will be held at the Fresno County District Attorney's Office immediately following today's sentencing hearing.