Dramatic video shows moment Delta plane flipped after landing in Toronto

Dramatic video shows the moment Delta Flight 4819 caught fire and rolled over upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon.

New, dramatic video shows the moment Delta Flight 4819 caught fire and rolled over upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon.

This video -- which was given to investigators, who are now reviewing it -- shows the plane reach the ground, erupt in flames, bounce on the runway and then overturn.

The aircraft came to a stop upside-down on the snow covered Toronto runway.

The 76 passengers and four crew evacuated the plane, which originated in Minneapolis.

Everyone survived, but at least 21 people were taken to hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released, according to Delta.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation. Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting.

The CRJ 900 aircraft was operated by Endeavor Air.

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. "Well do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."

