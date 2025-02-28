Demi Moore's red carpet style is legendary; see her Oscars looks over the years.

Demi Moore's best Oscars looks throughout the years

Demi Moore's stellar performance in 2024 breakout film "The Substance" earned the actor her first-ever Academy Award nomination in the best actress category. However, it's far from her first time attending the illustrious ceremony and its related Vanity Fair party.

Fresh off her win at Sunday's SAG Awards where she rocked an edgy-glam, strapless leather gown, we're taking a stroll down Moore's fashion memory lane to see all the most famous looks she's worn to Oscar-related events over the past three-plus decades.

1989

Moore went with an unexpected but very of-its-time look with bike shorts paired with an opulent coat and bustier on the 1989 red carpet alongside then-husband Bruce Willis. According to Vogue, the avant garde take on red carpet fashion was a DIY look she fashioned herself, then garnering much critique but since becoming an iconic moment of against-the-grain style.

Actor Bruce Willis and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the 61st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 29, 1989.

1992

Moore took a much more traditional route at the 1992 Oscars with a lilac gown paired and matching opera gloves designed by her dear friend, Gianni Versace.

Actress Demi Moore pauses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 64th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on March 30, 1992. AP Photo/Douglas Pizac

1998

The stunning actress took a walk on the goth side with an all-black look for 1998's Vanity Fair Oscars party, pairing a plunging black dress with a matching fur stole and shiny bejeweled evening bag. She wore her signature dark locks in ringlet curls and opted for a crimson lip, giving the overall look a vampy vibe.

Demi Moore at the 1998 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2010

Atelier Versace (sensing a pattern here?) bathed Moore in breathtaking nude ruffles for her appearance at the 2010 ruffles. She let the fluttery dream of a dress take center stage by wearing a chic, low chignon and tasteful yet glimmering diamond earrings with a matching bracelet.

Demi Moore arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. AP Photo/Matt Sayles

2020

Moore went sleek and simple with a black sequin column dress for the 2020 Vanity Fair party featuring a thigh-high slit show off her ankle-strap pumps. She pulled out her beauty routine's secret weapon from recent years for the occasion: Super-shiny, waist length hair that's pin-straight from root to tip.

Demi Moore arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

2024

Moore wore Versace again for last year's festivities, this time in a rich, chocolate brown satin gown with geometric cutouts to showcase her incredible figure. The look was styled by Moore's longtime partner in fashion, Brad Goreski, who told Insight Magazine last year:

"Ive been working with Demi since I was an assistant in 2008, so we have been pulling out all the stops for her new trajectory," he said.

Demi Moore arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Will Goreski style Moore in Versace again for this year's ceremony? Will she continue her winning streak and take home the statue for best actress?

Find out when the 97th Academy Awards airs on ABC this Sunday, Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, ABC.com and streaming live on Hulu.

