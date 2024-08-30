Deputies investigating homicide in Merced County, suspect in custody

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have a man in custody for a deadly shooting in Merced County.

It happened at about 7:30 pm Thursday at Vine and Fruitland Avenues, just outside Atwater.

Deputies say one man was killed, but they have not released what led to the deadly incident.

"I was walking my dog and my baby when I heard maybe like 10 rounds, 10 shots," said neighbor Melissa Woodward.

She described the moment she heard gunshots 7:45 Thursday night.

When she heard the gunshots, she walked in the opposite direction and called her husband to pick her up.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has arrested Straightarrow McPherson after they said he allegedly shot and killed a man near Fruitland and Vine Avenues.

"Our detectives are looking into if there was any if they knew each other. At this point right now, we're still investigating that portion of it," said Public Information Officer, Michelle Oliver.

McPherson was taken into custody for first-degree murder and on a felony firearms charge.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office also said that says deputies have had previous run-ins with McPherson but would not say what those interactions were.

Woodward said he's never formally met the suspect but has had indirect interactions with him.

"We hear gunshots coming from the house quite often, so it wasn't completely a surprise. The only thing that took me by surprises that actually, someone was actually shot this time," said Woodward.

She adds McPherson has become such a problem, she and her husband have grown frustrated, especially after welcoming their 4-month-old son.

"We have an amazing life out here. Quiet, animals, peaceful, we have lots of greenery. But then we hear that and we're kind of, we start to think, should we move, should we move out of this place, like where is it going to be safe for our baby," she said.

McPherson's bond for both felony charges is set at $1.1 million.

