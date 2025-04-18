Deputies investigating inmate's death at Tulare County jail

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Authorities say the 44-year-old inmate was feeling sick in his cell before 2:30 am Friday. He was checked and medically cleared by staff.

An hour later, authorities found the man unresponsive in his cell. They tried reviving him, but the man was declared dead.

Deputies are still investigating what exactly led to the man's death.

His name is not being released at this time.