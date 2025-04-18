BreakingAsian food vendors allowed to return to River Park
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deputies investigating inmate's death at Tulare County jail

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Friday, April 18, 2025 8:26PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Authorities say the 44-year-old inmate was feeling sick in his cell before 2:30 am Friday. He was checked and medically cleared by staff.

An hour later, authorities found the man unresponsive in his cell. They tried reviving him, but the man was declared dead.

Deputies are still investigating what exactly led to the man's death.

His name is not being released at this time.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW