Deputies investigating suspicious death near Orosi

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies were called out at 2:45 pm Sunday in the foothills above Orosi.

When they arrived, they found a body inside a vehicle.

Authorities are not releasing any information on the person as the investigation continues

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.