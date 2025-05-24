Diamond 'Dogs defend Mountain West title, Sky Collins ambulanced off after slide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diamond 'Dogs have successfully defended their Mountain West title.

Fresno State took down rivals San Jose State in a 9-1 rout Sunday to earn its first back-to-back conference tournament titles since 2011-2012.

However, the Diamond 'Dogs would have to overcome adversity after losing one of their own to injury.

In the bottom of the 7th, Fresno native and former Buchanan Bear Sky Collins would slide into second base during a double play attempt. During the slide, Collins would clip Spartan's shortstop Rocco Caballero and second base and suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field to check on Collins, who would later need to be stretchered off the field into an ambulance. The game was delayed by roughly 30 minutes as Collins was attended to.

Collins would later earn a Mountain West Championship All-Tournament Team honor.

Junior third baseman and former Madera South Stallion Murf Gray was named the tournament MVP, thanks to a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Redshirt senior LHP Bryce Armstrong got the win, allowing just one earned run with eight strikeouts through 5.2 IP.

Fresno State now punches its ticket to an NCAA regional for the second consecutive year.