Diamond Learning Center prepares to move into new facility

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization that helps provide a learning space for those who are developmentally disabled is moving into their brand new facility soon.

Founder and CEO, Jami Hamel De La Cerda, started our tour at the front of the 60,000 square-foot future home of the Diamond Learning Center.

She describes DLC as a mini college setting for lifelong learning.

Students who attend are all clients of Central Valley Regional Center.

They range in age from 18 to 60-plus and have developmental disabilities.

"We have employment, paid employment, trainings, volunteerism, an absolute array of academic environments -- whether it's learning to cross the street -- learning money math, budgeting, art, music. We have a band called Diamond in the Rough," De La Cerda said.

Right now, it's a construction zone at their new building on Ashlan and Villa.

Papers label what each space will be.

De Le Cerda says with 180 current life long learners enrolled, there's room to more than double that amount at the new location.

The building is all on one level, making it accessible for all and it's a welcome space for adults no matter their age.

"This is another setting for our seniors. We do a lot of memory care, and so we have a lot of folks with early onset of dementia," De La Cerda said.

There's also an event center where they can host performances and training.

Among the ladders and lifts, there are future rooms for learning.

De La Cerda hopes this facility will not only impact the students but reach far beyond their four walls.

"My hope is that this is the model program for how education should be stated. It's not a one-person scenario and it's not a one time you can do this," De La Cerda said.

Crews are hard at work every day right now.

The goal is to open up by the end of April or May.

