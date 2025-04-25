Dine and Dish: Brown Bear's Hot Dogs in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brown Bear's Hot Dogs at Fresno andHerndon in northeast Fresno has long been the talk of the town.

"I feel the love, a lot of love," says co-owner Jennifer Raya. "You never get tired of a customer giving a good comment."

Many of the gourmet hot dogs are creative combos you might not think would work.

"They say there's no way this is going to be good," says co-owner Benjamin Raya. "They taste it and go, 'Oh my God. This is unbelievable.'"

The Wimpy Dog has tomato and onions, but Jennifer adds hamburger meat and cheese on top with Thousand Island dressing.

Jennifer's homemade chili tops a favorite.

"Because chili has a little kick to it and it makes it balanced real good," she said.

It is a mix I had been missing out on.

So many choices, customers have to look everything over.

"I have had the bacon dog, and the chili dog," says customer David Dyes.

This is a mom-and-pop stop.

"We're only two people here," Jennifer said. "You got to work fast."

"My wife is an Iron Chef, and she created every single topping that goes on these hot dogs," Benjamin said.

We got a look at the Suicide Dog, which comes with fried chow mein and has a special sauce.

Benjamin said they blend five different types of chilis for the sauce.

We also saw the Teriyaki Dog, which has pineapple, onions, cucumber, hot dog, tomatoes and sesame seed.

