Dine and Dish: Central Fish Market in Fresno's Chinatown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the heart of Fresno's historic Chinatown, Central Fish is much more than just a seafood market - it's a local institution with deep roots and a loyal following that stretches back generations.

Founded as a grocery store in 1950 by Akira Yokomi, a beloved community figure whose name now graces a local elementary school, Central Fish expanded to include a restaurant in 1979.

Since then, it has been serving up some of Fresno's most beloved fish and chips.

"It just doesn't get any better," says longtime customer Rhonda Wolf. "This fish is so hot. The fries are the best in town."

Owner Morgan Doizaki, Yokomi's great-nephew, proudly continues the family legacy.

"I really do think that our fish and chips, especially the fries that we use, are arguably the best in Fresno," he says.

The hand-breaded basa fillets, coated in crispy Japanese-style panko, offer a unique take on a classic dish.

Customers like Alan Wolf keep coming back for the combination of flavor, nostalgia, and value.

"It's hot, good and the price is right," he says. "Very reasonable."

While the fish and chips are the star of the menu, Central Fish is expanding its offerings.

"We've been trying to promote the shrimp and scallops lately," says Morgan. "It's been doing very well."

It's not just a restaurant. Central Fish also supplies fresh seafood to more than 100 restaurants, sushi bars and markets across the Central Valley.

"We have a base in L.A. where we get fish shipped from Taiwan, Canada, the Faroe Islands, and Alaska," explains seafood manager Johnny Pich.

"A little cheat code - you can come here to Central Fish, go to the fish counter, order a quarter pound of salmon or hamachi, get it sliced up and take it over to the restaurant to enjoy like you're at a sushi restaurant."

You can also enjoy traditional teriyaki plates featuring salmon, beef and chicken and noodles.

"It's more than just seafood," Morgan says. "It's kind of a Japanese fast food style."

"Some people think it's just a fish market," Morgan laughs. "They don't even realize there's a restaurant in here."

