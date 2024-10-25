Dine and Dish: China's Alley in Lindsay

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the Tulare County town of Lindsay, in this alley back in 1943, Nofie Garcia opened a restaurant in a building owned by her doctor.

Dr. Bowen told her to pay it off when she can.

"Her doctor actually named our restaurant," says Owner Ruben Gonzales.

Grandma China passed in 2001 but her recipes live on.

"This is the third generation," Gonzales said. "My grandma was first generation, started the restaurant. My parents took over from 1970 to 1990."

Grandma's salsa is different - in a great way.

The famous fried chicken is slow-cooked.

Locals know how to order.

"They call it in like 45 minutes before they get here so they don't have to wait," Gonzales said.

Back in the 1940's, an African-American employee named Bell Johnson first made the chicken.

The taco meat mix resonates with many Valley families.

"She'd put potato into the hamburger meat," Gonzales said. "That's how the food would go further."

The chile relleno is topped with pork.

The Ruben Special features tri-tip, beans and lettuce and is served in a sea shell-shaped tortilla.

"We've got all this great food to offer everybody in the Valley," he said. "Wherever you're from, come and check us out."

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

