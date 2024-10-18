Dine and Dish heads to Michelangelo's Pizza in Old Town Clovis

Dine and Dish heads to Michelangelo's Pizza in Old Town Clovis.

Dine and Dish Dine and Dish heads to Michelangelo's Pizza in Old Town Clovis.

Dine and Dish Dine and Dish heads to Michelangelo's Pizza in Old Town Clovis.

Dine and Dish Dine and Dish heads to Michelangelo's Pizza in Old Town Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Michelangelo's on Woodworth Avenue in Old Town Clovis has been serving Italian cuisine for 25 years, and it is full of savory surprises.

Perhaps the biggest one for many is the family that owns it.

"They're very surprised, at first, in learning that we're Mexican, but we own an Italian restaurant," explains manager Analy Rosales.

"Why do people love the food here? Well, we try to make it as fresh as possible," said owner Jose "JR" Rosales. Adding, "That's why I chose an Italian restaurant."

Jose's wife Rita makes the pasta dishes. Her list of ingredients exemplifies that philosophy of freshness.

"In the carbonara, I put fresh mushrooms, garlic, basil, chicken, red onion, white onions, and bacon," said Rita Rosales.

I tried the carbonara with the penne. It was really good, with a hint of smoke.

The alfredo sauce is made with heavy cream right after you order it.

Some people ask Jose Rosales if he's Italian because of the authentic cuisine. He says that's what you get after 52 years of experience in the kitchen.

The pizzas are named after artists such as Da Vinci, Monet, Picasso, and Frida.

But the Van Gogh is a serious masterpiece. It comes with garlic cream sauce, mushrooms, spicy chicken, sausage and blue cheese.

That fresh dough goes a long way.

It's used to make the stromboli, which is folded twice and dipped into marinara sauce.

Jose's always filling calzones, including one called the Chori Queso because it's topped with chorizo, a nod to the family's Mexican heritage.

In another nod, the dough is used to make a puffed-up tortilla with a chipotle sauce.

To wash it all down, check out Michelangelo's extensive whiskey collection.

"We have close to 300, if not more, different whiskeys," said Analy Rosales.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.