Dine and Dish: Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park

When it comes to ballpark cuisine, game on. The Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park lays out an international spread.

When it comes to ballpark cuisine, game on. The Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park lays out an international spread.

When it comes to ballpark cuisine, game on. The Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park lays out an international spread.

When it comes to ballpark cuisine, game on. The Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park lays out an international spread.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to ballpark cuisine, game on.

The Kodiak Club at Chukchansi Park lays out an international spread.

"We try to switch it up, do a lot of different cuisines," says chef Sarah Raimondi. "Every night is different."

The surprising selections here include a grilled shrimp cocktail.

"Kodiak Club is a VIP experience," Raimondi said.

"It's always been known as an air-conditioned area, a premium space, but Chef Sarah has transformed the food here and really, it's allabout the food," says Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks.

"We also have a great bar with a lot of nice cocktails, and they're really great about doing specialty cocktails," Raimondi said.

Sous Chef Lupe Hernandez is ready for any kind of nacho orders, including chile verde.

"We do them every week because the suites order them," Hernandez said.

They also serve salads.

"Caprese salad with fresh basil, heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella," Raimondi said.

Raimondi said they smoke their own pork ribs on their smoker. We saw some that were in the smoker for about six hours.

Fans can't get enough of that tri-tip either.

"We slice it real thin against the grain so it's tender," Raimondi said. "We do our house-smoked tri-tip for sandwiches. These are made fresh daily with our smoker."

The staff is constantly cutting through trays of macaroni.

"We have to do our tacos when the 'Fresno Tacos' play," Raimondi said.

Raimondi said they also do a themed hot dog every homestand. They had a Texas-style hot dog with chili, bacon, nacho cheese, Fritos and jalapenos on it.

"She's typically rotating the menu every night, doing different themes throughout the week," Franks said.

"We try to make everything really premium, high-end," Raimondi said. "As homemade as we can do it."

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!