Dine and Dish: Overland Cafe in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- No better way to start the day than with a hearty breakfast.

So many people are sold on the Overland Cafe on 9th Avenue in Hanford.

Just a few steps from the Overland Stockyard is where Dustin Burkhart auctions off cattle.

"I probably have an omelette most of the time for breakfast. Yessir. Or biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak," said Burkhart.

"Just home cookin'. Like grandma used to do growing up and like my mom used to do for us growing up," said Kristi Clower of Overland Cafe.

Kristi's mom, Lisa Smit, is still back there cooking.

Large pieces of tenderized round steak are the basis of a breakfast favorite.

"What's it about the chicken fried steak everyone loves here? I think because it's fresh. It's not frozen. It's freshly made," explained chef Lisa Smit.

The servings are so big Lisa uses a separate plate for the eggs, potatoes and chili beans.

"We make the gravy every day, biscuits every day. That's our most popular breakfast item right there," said Lisa.

It can get very crowded here.

The popular Cowboy burger has some bite to it

"I chopped up the jalapenos. I am mixing them into this hamburger," said Lisa.

It's topped with grilled onions, two types of cheese and ham.

It's stacked high with a grilled jalapeno.

Some people might think the cafe's just for ranchers at the auction.

But it is there for everyone Monday through Thursday for breakfast and lunch.

