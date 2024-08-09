Dine and Dish: Rainbird in Downtown Merced

Rainbird is tucked inside the El Capitan Hotel on Main Street in Downtown Merced.

Rainbird is tucked inside the El Capitan Hotel on Main Street in Downtown Merced.

Rainbird is tucked inside the El Capitan Hotel on Main Street in Downtown Merced.

Rainbird is tucked inside the El Capitan Hotel on Main Street in Downtown Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rainbird is tucked inside the El Capitan Hotel on Main Street in Downtown Merced.

"Well, I feel we're the nicest hotel in town," says Food and Beverage Director, Rita Hornack.

"I really just wanted a light Mediterranean-style flavor running through this menu," says Executive Chef Evan Morrison.

Morrison prepared a favorite -- Meyer lemon-glazed salmon.

"We glaze it with a little honey after it comes out of the oven, and then we have our orzo pasta that we saute with local kale and local heirloom cherry tomatoes," he said. "There's a sumac yogurt underneath it. We fold a little pesto into the orzo pasta."

The avocado toast looks much different here.

"Local radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes and our pea tendrils that we get from a local microgreen farmer," Morrison said.

The toast stands tall.

"If you want something more savory, I would go for the Rainbird benedict -- it's traditional eggs benedict," Hornack said.

The duck leg for duck confit is produced locally by Muscovy Farms.

"We confit it for three hours," Morrison said.

Confit-cooked in its own fat until it is crispy and tender.

"We serve it with a red beet puree, and we do a little endive salad that we char with a little lemon vinaigrette," Morrison said. "It has honey ricotta and some grilled local peaches."

Rainbird pivoted from fine dining and is now a breakfast, lunch and dinner spot.

"We see a lot more locals now, which is really nice," Hornack said. "We're more approachable."

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

