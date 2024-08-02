Dine and Dish: Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood iconic sign directs diners to large slabs of juicy beef in central Fresno.

"I think, most of all, it's the working man's steakhouse. Prices are reasonable, they're cheap. Good food. Can't beat it," customer Ronnie Palafox said.

Ben Stockle now runs the place his grandfather Richard opened back in 1969.

"It's neat. I love hearing stories about grandpa and just the type of man that he was," Ben Stockle said.

Grandpa Richard passed in 2022.

"Family is important to us so to keep it going in the way grandpa Richard did it is very important to us," Val Stockle said.

Richard's has always served up thick pieces of prime rib.

"Presentation is beautiful and the taste, oh my goodness. Glad you're enjoying it. The beef is all, we serve certified Angus beef. It's aged 28 days or more," Ben Stockle said.

Seafood is also part of the restaurant name. Favorites include appetizer char-broiled oysters and the popular lunch option, salmon salad.

Richard's is a place where they will tell you and sell "you something good."

"This is called "The Something Good," and basically what it is, it's a prime grade New York steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, sprinkled with jack and cheddar cheese."

Ben's wife Val is the one that makes the desserts and also mixes the cocktails.

Customer's say Richard's is a nice cozy place to have a drink and have a meal.

"As grandpa would say, we're definitely destination dining," Ben Stockle said.

