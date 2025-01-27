Disney invites 4 Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film Festival

The Walt Disney Company invited Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film Festival 2025 to preview what's to come for Disney programming.

The Walt Disney Company invited Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film Festival 2025 to preview what's to come for Disney programming.

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Sundance Film Festival 2025 is underway in Utah. People from around the world come to the ski resort town of Park City for the largest independent film festival in the country. The Walt Disney Company's Power of Joy collective invited four Black creators to experience the festival.

Creator Kalen Allen (@thekalenallen) explained, "I have the privilege of being part of the Disney Power of Joy Collective which actually, what that means is that they brought together some of the most influential Black creators to help them spread the gospel of everything that is Disney."

"It's nice to come and do something different and experience this because I have never experienced this before and a lot of people that look like me don't either," added creator Colette Louis (@simplycolette_).

The Walt Disney Company is welcoming festival attendees to the Disney House to preview upcoming Disney programming and escape the cold weather.

On The Red Carpet spoke to creator Brandi Marie King (@lovebrandimarie) outside the House while the snow fell in Park City. "I am in a Disney snow globe right now, feeling like a Disney Princess."

We found creator Khleo Thomas (@khelothomas) inside the Disney House. He's excited about his time at Sundance telling us, "They are showing you like 'Paradise,' a brand new series that is coming out. 'Sly Lives!,' this incredible documentary by Questlove, the 'Deli Boys' that had an incredible impact here as well. All these little things, man, help make Sundance special."

The Sundance Film Festival runs through February 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.