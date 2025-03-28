Disney+ releases 'Remove' from 'Continue Watching' feature on TVs, web and mobile devices

Here's how to remove titles from "Continue Watching" on Disney+.

Disney+ has released a global update to its "Continue Watching" interface, allowing users to easily remove titles from the row on their TVs, mobile devices and web.

The process is simple.

Removing titles from the "Continue Watching" row on your TV:

There are two ways to remove a title on your TV. First, you can navigate within the "Continue Watching" row to the title you'd like to remove. Press and hold the button on your remote, and then select Remove.

Remove on TV through "Continue Watching" row Disney+

You can also remove a title from the "Continue Watching" row through the title's Details page. Navigate to the Remove icon (-) on the right side and select Remove. This will not delete your watch progress.

Remove on TV through a title's Details page Disney+

Removing titles from the "Continue Watching" row on mobile or web:

For both, navigate to the "Continue Watching" row.

On mobile, navigate to the title you'd like to remove, tap the three dots, and then select Remove.

Remove on mobile Disney+

On web, hover your cursor over the title you'd like to remove. Click the Remove icon (-) in the top right, and click Remove.

Remove on web Disney+

Note:

Live events are not available to be removed from the "Continue Watching" row. Live events will automatically disappear from the set after they conclude.

The update was originally rolled out on web, Apple TV, and iOS devices and will rollout to additional platforms in the following weeks.

