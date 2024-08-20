Meet the rising actors selected for the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase

LOS ANGELES -- Ten emerging actors chosen for a program that showcases new talent are excited about what's next after being a part of something that could change their lives forever.

"Literally, three days ago, I was serving someone chicken fingers and now we're here, and I'm wearing this and I'm playing dress-up," said actor Julian Manjerico. "But hopefully, from now on, this becomes more of the reality."

This is the reality: The 10 actors selected were chosen from more than 22,000 applicants to be a part of this year's Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. ABC Casting created the program and this year marks its 22nd year.

The goal is to discover and champion diverse talent. Past participants over the years include the late Chadwick Bozeman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Gina Rodriguez, Meghan Markle, Randall Park and Carrie Ann Inaba.

This year's group taped a show that industry-invited guests, including agents, got to watch.

What happens next is anyone's guess.

"If I was an agent, I'd sign any of these guys right away, and so to be part of this group, I'm honored and humbled and happy," said participant Reina Guthrie.

So is David Gridley.

"This is definitely a very big high, and I think it puts wind to the flame and gets you excited about auditions coming in and you take what you can when it comes and this is a big win," he said about being part of the program.

"I had applied to this program, I think, four years before," said Sue Zen Chew, "And I was, like, 'Okay, why not a 5th time?' I'm just thankful that they said yes and they really saw the potential in me."

The young actors are thrilled to have this experience, and they're not alone.

"My family is ecstatic," said David Andrew Calvillo. "I think every single time I tell my mom, it's followed by tears."

To be clear, they're tears of joy!

