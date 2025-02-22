Doctors urge more testing as Flu cases surge across Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flu is still making its way around Central California.

"If you take the 1st month and a half of the year, we ourselves at Saint Pediatrics have seen a 300% increase of flu cases," Dr. New Sang with Sang Pediatrics said. "And that is pretty bad because the flu can turn into pneumonia."

Dr. Sang has several clinics in Fresno and also treats young patients from Clovis.

He tells Action News at his clinics they've done more flu tests this year.

"We've done about 1,800 flu tests this year compared to last year, when we did 1,100 just in the first 45 days. And so again, our positivity rate has increased from 8 to 16 percent," Dr. Sang said.

That testing can not only help provide a more accurate diagnosis but also give a better outlook on what other viruses are affecting people.

Whether that's the flu, RSV or COVID.

"We utilize an 'Abbott Id. Now' machine which we bought during the pandemic, because it gives us a really accurate reading on how, on what we're actually challenged with," Dr. Sang said.

Dr. John Zweifler, with the Department of Public Health in Fresno County, says they're seeing positive flu tests at over 20 percent in the county and statewide.

"At some local hospitals reportedly at Kaiser, closer to 30 to 40 percent. So very prevalent in our community right now," Dr. Zweifler said.

He adds wastewater surveillance helps monitor virus levels.

On top of the spike in positive flu tests, there has also been an increase in emergency room visits.

"Because we are seeing so many cases, our emergency rooms are very crowded, so we don't recommend everyone go in," Dr. Zweifler said.

Doctors say if you are feeling sick, stay home. They are also urging you to get your flu shot, if you haven't done so already.

