"Unprecedented" numbers coming into Community Health emergency rooms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Hospital are experiencing an "unprecedented" number of patients in their emergency rooms.

"The volume of patients is similar, actually more than when we took care of patients during COVID times," emergency medicine physician/ chief emergency medicine at UCSF Fresno, Dr. Danielle Campagne said. "The nice thing right now is our ICUs are not full."

The Community Health System says the influx in patients began in December-citing numerous viruses as part of the issue.

"A lot of patients are just sicker, so when they get a small virus, it tips over when you have chronic lung disease, heart problem, or cancer, so it makes a sicker population, and they come to the hospital, and that's not a quick discharge," Dr. Campagne explained.

Patient wait times may vary depending on severity and may not always be placed in a private room.

"Patients can expect that sometimes they're going to be in a hallway or chair, but the same resources, the physicians, nurses are going to come treat them in that treatment area," she stated.

They also ask anyone with minor complaints like a cough or runny nose to see their primary care doctor or visit urgent care rather than the ER.

"The emergency department is a precious resource in our society and community; we want to protect that. Save that for the strokes, heart attacks and the accidents," she said.

The hospital also advises if you are feeling sick, stay home.

That is the best way to avoid spreading any possible viruses to others that could lead them to a hospital visit.

