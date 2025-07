Doggy fashion show benefitting St. Francis Homeless Project

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of dogs will be putting their best paw forward as they take the runway in Saturday's Doggy fashion show and Yappy Hour.

All proceeds benefit the St. Francis Homeless Project.

We sat down with organizer Sara Fries to learn about the impactful event.

The "Doggy Fashion Show, Fundraiser and Yappy Hour" is happening Saturday, July 12 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.