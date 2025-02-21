Dolly Parton's Imagination Library launches in Fresno County, kids can get free books

Action News was in the neighborhood for the start of a new partnership between Fresno city and county officials, and country legend Dolly Parton.

Action News was in the neighborhood for the start of a new partnership between Fresno city and county officials, and country legend Dolly Parton.

Action News was in the neighborhood for the start of a new partnership between Fresno city and county officials, and country legend Dolly Parton.

Action News was in the neighborhood for the start of a new partnership between Fresno city and county officials, and country legend Dolly Parton.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the start of a new partnership between Fresno city and county officials, and country legend Dolly Parton.

Local leaders announced the launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library on Thursday.

The city and county managed to raise the $400,000 needed to fund the program.

Every month, from a child's birth until the age of five, kids get free children's books mailed to them, regardless of a family's income.

31 kids who are part of the first families registered were there to celebrate this new chapter.

The goal is to raise literacy rates and help close current reading gaps in Fresno County.

"60% percent of third graders in Fresno County are unable to read at grade level and when a child struggles to read, they struggle to write and that literacy gap follows them across their entire academic career and beyond," said Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell.

Parton launched the initiative in her hometown in Tennessee back in 1995 and it's grown nationwide.

You can enroll in the imagination library by clicking here and filling out a form.