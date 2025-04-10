Dolly Parton Imagination Library now offering free books for kids in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Children in Madera County will now be able to sign up for free books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The United Way of Fresno and Madera counties partnered with First Five Madera County to bring the program to Madera.

Every month from a child's birth until age five, kids enrolled get free children's books mailed to them, regardless of a family's income.

The goal is to raise literacy rates, especially in communities like Madera County.

"We know that children that grow up in a rich boon environment do better in school, they have stronger verbal skills as well as literacy skills, and we know only 25 books can make a difference," said Monica Rodriguez, executive director of First 5 Madera County.

"So, we're excited that we can provide those books."

If a parent signs their child up from birth, they can receive up to 60 free books.

Dolly Parton launched the initiative in her home state of Tennessee back in 1995, and it's since expanded nationwide.

You can register by clicking here or visiting any public library in the county.