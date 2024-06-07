Limiting a child's screen time during the summer break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer break has started for students in Central California.

This means some will have a lot more free time than usual, and turn to scrolling on their phones.

"The use of social media is dramatically increasing," said Dr. Mitul Patel. "In fact, there's more than 50% of teenagers who use social media."

Dr. Patel, with Kaiser Permanente Fresno, said screen time isn't bad -- as long as it's in moderation.

He added that too much time spent on the phone or scrolling on social media can lead to anxiety, stress and low self-esteem.

Dr. Patel recommends children get two to three hours of screen time per day.

"Some people might think that's too little, too much. But remember, a general movie is about an hour and a half to two hours long, he said. "So aside from that, another extra hour of screen time should be plenty for a kid."

In the Central Valley, it can be difficult to get kids outside in the summer heat.

However, Patel shared activities that don't involve a phone.

"There's nothing wrong with picking up a book and reading from it, going outside early in the morning and playing some basketball, going for a walk, taking the dog for a walk," he shared. "It's also important to start giving kids some chores, especially age-acceptable chores, right?"

According to Dr. Patel, these suggestions aren't just for kids because parents should also be mindful of their screen time.

"We need to model good behavior, and it's really important for us to set the phone aside and be engaged with our families, loved ones and kids," he said.

If parents are concerned with their child's phone use, Dr. Patel said it's a good idea to talk about it with their pediatrician.

