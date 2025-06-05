Downtown Fresno's Art Hop set to return Thursday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The push to bring Art-hop back to Fulton Street will become a reality Thursday night.

A year ago, the city of Fresno banned outdoor vendors, citing both heat and safety concerns.

A major decrease in traffic in Downtown Fresno followed the decision.

In the months since, the Downtown Fresno Partnership held a survey and according to their site, a majority of participants supported Art-hop's return to the first Thursday of each month with outdoor and indoor options.

Now, with the help of the Fresno Arts Council, the city says Art-hop will be supported with public restrooms, police presence, code enforcement, and more structure.