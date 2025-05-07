Downtown Fresno's 'Market on Kern' kicks off 2025 season

The "Market on Kern" will take place every Wednesday through October from 9 am until 2 pm on Kern and N streets.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood Wednesday for the return of a seasonal tradition.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership kicked off the 2025 season of the "Market on Kern."

More than two dozen vendors were set up along Kern and N streets -- selling food, handmade items and fresh produce.

Opening remarks were given by Mayor Jerry Dyer, who said this event will bring more people to Downtown Fresno while supporting local businesses.

"We're seeing more and more businesses come to the downtown area and again, places like this, having this market on Kern is very important to revitalizing our downtown area," he said.

The "Market on Kern" will take place every Wednesday through October from 9 am until 2 pm on Kern and N streets.

During the summer, if the temperature reaches 105 degrees or above, the market will be canceled.

To apply to be a vendor, click here.