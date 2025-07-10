24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Dozens displaced after grass fire spreads to Orosi apartment complex

Thursday, July 10, 2025 2:06AM
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 14 units of an Orosi apartment complex have been destroyed after a grass fire spread to the building.

The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a complex on Ella Avenue near Road 157.

Authorities say everyone inside was evacuated prior to first responders getting on scene.

The fire has since been contained, but dozens have been displaced as a result of the flames.

It's unclear what started the grass fire.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
