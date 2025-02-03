Dozens gather in Visalia to protest recent immigration enforcement

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens gathered at the corner of Caldwell Avenue and Mooney Boulevard in Visalia Sunday with signs, flags and horns.

This was organized in response to recent ICE raids.

The protesters say they wanted to support the Mexican immigration community.

They also hoped to get their message across to Washington D.C. to pass immigration reform.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters shut down the 101 freeway in Los Angeles in a "protest against deportations."

Video from the scene showed the protesters waving Mexican and Central American flags while chanting "si se puede."