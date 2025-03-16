Dozens rally at "Tesla Takedown" protest outside northwest Fresno showroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people rallied for a "Tesla Takedown" protest in northwest Fresno.

The protest took place Saturday outside the Tesla showroom on West Palmdon Drive.

This movement is part of a nationwide boycott against Elon Musk's electric vehicle company after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut thousands of federal jobs this year.

Demonstrators say they're content with Saturday's turnout.

"I'm really happy to see so many people from Fresno and Clovis out here," protestor Jill Fields said. "When we come together, we see that we can make a difference.''

Despite the criticism, DOGE claims it has saved the federal government an estimated $115 billion as of March 11.