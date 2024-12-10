Driver dies after crashing into two parked cars in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after crashing parking into two parked cars in Reedley.

Officers responded to the intersection of Huntsman and Hope avenues at 6:30 a.m. for reports of a traffic collision.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 40-year-old Reedley resident in one of three damaged cars.

Officers tried to provide CPR to the 40-year-old, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver was traveling westbound on Huntsman Avenue when their car collided with two other parked cars.

The driver has not yet been identified.

An autopsy will be done to determine if the driver's death is from the crash itself or a potential medical emergency that may have happened before.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.