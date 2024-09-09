Driver 'lucky to be alive' after metal pin crashes through windshield on NH highway | Video

MEREDITH, N.H. -- A driver is "lucky to be alive" after a loose piece of metal flew into his windshield on a New Hampshire highway.

Lee Bavis said his son, Hunter, called him Friday night to tell him about the incident, which took place on Interstate 93 in Meredith, New Hampshire.

Dashcam video shows the metal fell off the back of a truck's trailer in front of him, WMUR reported.

The piece hurled at Hunter's truck so fast it pierced through the thick glass and got stuck there.

"He's lucky to be alive," Bavis said.

At first, Bavis said Hunter sounded a little freaked out over the phone.

"By the time I got down to him 20 minutes later, he was pretty calm," Bavis said. "I met him. He was able to drive the truck home with the staging pin still stuck in the windshield."

He said he's proud of his son for how he reacted to such a scary situation.

"He's pretty calm and collected. He handled himself pretty well. He did a wonderful job," Bavis said.

He said if that piece of metal had been flying any faster, and positioned differently, it could've been a different outcome.

"If it had been tumbling just a little different, it would have made of a world of a difference. Thank God he's good," Bavis said.

Bavis said the other driver was apologetic, admitting this was just an accident.

But, accident or not, he said this was too close of a call, and it could have been prevented.

"Secure your loads on your trailers. Make sure any loose equipment is secure. Things happen, and they happen quick. The guy, I'm sure, didn't mean for it to happen. But, it happens," Bavis said.