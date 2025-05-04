Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Visalia.

Police say the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Akers Street, just south of Judy Avenue.

Officers say a car struck a 53-year-old man on a bicycle and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, where police say he died from his injuries Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Visalia PD Traffic Unit at 559-713-4037.