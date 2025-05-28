DUI suspect arrested after head-on crash kills 2 near Coarsegold: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash involving a DUI suspect near Coarsegold on Tuesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 41 and Van Teri Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a white Chevy truck was driving erratically while going North on Highway 41 before clipping a Black Acura and slamming head-on into a Ford Bronco.

Two people in the Bronco were killed in the crash, and the driver of the Chevy was arrested for driving under the influence.

Highway 41 is currently shut down, and the CHP is working on setting up a detour.

