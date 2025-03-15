Elderly woman struck and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to the crash on Clinton Avenue, east of Bond Street, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say an elderly woman with a walker was in the westbound lanes of Clinton Avenue when she was struck by a car.

The woman died from the impact of the crash.

The driver immediately stopped, called 911 and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

Investigators noted the area where the crash happened is extremely dark due to a lack of streetlights.