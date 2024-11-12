The sixth and final season of the Emmy Award-winning series comes to Hulu this spring

Elisabeth Moss releases first look at season six of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

LOS ANGELES -- The Emmy Award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Hulu for its sixth and final season this spring.

The series is adapted from Margaret Atwood's classic novel by the same name, following Offred (Elisabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women in the dystopia of Gilead, as she struggles to survive against the oppressive totalitarian society.

Executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss shared six first-look images from the first three episodes of the season. Click through to see the images.

Moss directed episodes one and two, and David Lester directed the third. Nicola Daley was the cinematographer behind all three.

Alongside Moss, the season six cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.

Season 6 of "The Handmaid's Tale" comes to Hulu this spring. Catch up on the previous five seasons now.

