Elon Musk announces departure from Trump administration as 130-day role ends

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

WASHINGTON -- Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

The White House will begin Musk's off-boarding Wednesday night, the official said.

Musk posted on X Wednesday night thanking President Donald Trump, saying his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will continue to work throughout the government.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk posted. He said the DOGE mission "will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.