Employees at Joann distribution center in Tulare County laid off amid bankruptcy fallout

The Joann Stores Distribution Center on North Plaza Drive in Visalia officially shut its doors on Monday.

The Joann Stores Distribution Center on North Plaza Drive in Visalia officially shut its doors on Monday.

The Joann Stores Distribution Center on North Plaza Drive in Visalia officially shut its doors on Monday.

The Joann Stores Distribution Center on North Plaza Drive in Visalia officially shut its doors on Monday.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the end of an era as an empty parking lot sits on North Plaza Drive in Visalia.

The Joann Stores Distribution Center officially shut its doors on Monday.

Impacting more than 200 local employees.

Bruce Nicotero is the Executive Director of the Visalia Economic Development.

He opened the doors at the Visalia center in 2000,he retired as the general manager, "I worked there for 21 years before I retired 3 years ago. So I'm speaking from the heart and speaking from direct experience about the quality of the workers there. So if there's an employer out there that's looking for a good person, and you see Joanne on their resume, at least give them a look."

The impacts go beyond those directly affected.

Sergio Lopez does the landscape across the street of the Visalia distribution center.

He says he will no longer see those acquaintances he's been seeing for years.

"I am hoping that they land on their feet. If any of those people are looking to do something else, I would encourage them, right now in the interim, to do what they are passionate about and find what it is they really want to do," encourages Sergio, "When God closes a door he opens a window."

And a few miles down the road, the Joann's storefront is also closing in a few weeks.

The company filed for bankruptcy, stating "challenges in the retail environment," including finances and inventory levels.

RELATED: Joann store in River Park set to close

And although their shelves will soon be empty, the crafts and memories in people's homes will live on forever..

"I remember when it opened and now it's gonna close," says shopper Debbie Vanwert.

The closure impacts 19,000 employees nationwide.

But there's hope.. as local resources are coming together to support those out of a job.

Such as Express Employment Professionals in Visalia, which helps professionals' experiences and helps connect employees with employers across the South Valley, and the nation.

"I have actually already interviewed some of the managers and supervisors there," says Muriel Myers, with Express Employment Professionals.

Also doing boots on the ground work.. the Workforce Investment Board, Monica Andrade works behind the scenes to make it happen, "Our team did go on site and have 2 sessions, and that's part of the rapid response that we offer as well."

There will be a Visalia Industrial Park job fair on Wednesday, April 9 from 8 to 11 AM at the Wyndham off of HWY-198 in Visalia.

People are encouraged to bring their resumes and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.