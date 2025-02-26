Entries now open for 21st annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all local creative teens! It's your time to shine at the 21st Annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival.

Entries are now being accepted through March 7, 2025.

"Slick Rock Student Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Central Valley, in California, and one of the only student film festivals out there," said Kathleen Green-Martins, coordinator for the Slick Rock Student Film Festival.

"We have students who use their iPhones and tablets and pretty much any devices they have."

Caleb Brown has won two Slick Rock Awards.

"I went to El Diamante High School. At El Diamante, we have a film academy where you learn all things film. Whether that's editing, cinematography, directing, which is my specialty, So, my class has put on a lot of amazing films," said Brown.

"Personally, I like to target the blockbuster and music video categories just because I find those to be the most cinematic and we kind of have the most freedom with those, the most time on it."

Brown's honors at the festival include an award for Best Music Video.

"It can be an outlet for kids, an outlet for you to tell a story the way you want to tell it," Brown said.

Green-Martins says Tulare County Office of Education receives 400 to 500 entries a year.

"One of the highlights for us is in May, where you get to have that red carpet and walk for them. We have them arrive by limo. We really try to make it a special evening," explained Green-Martins.

"Then as a kid you know, what more could you ask for than going to a big theater, and a red carpet seeing your film that you just created out on that board?" Brown added.

"So, just take the pressure off the competitive aspect and just remember you are creating art and doing it the way you want to do it."

Winners will be announced on May 9, 2025, at the Fox Theatre in Visalia.

To check out categories and rules for the festival, click here.