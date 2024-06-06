Escape to paradise on the new Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner

This fuel-efficient, sustainable 787 Dreamliner provides a comfortable ride to your dream Hawaiian vacation.

This fuel-efficient, sustainable 787 Dreamliner provides a comfortable ride to your dream Hawaiian vacation.

This fuel-efficient, sustainable 787 Dreamliner provides a comfortable ride to your dream Hawaiian vacation.

This fuel-efficient, sustainable 787 Dreamliner provides a comfortable ride to your dream Hawaiian vacation.

The new Hawaiian Airlines 787 Dreamliner provides a fuel-efficient, sustainable ride to your dream island vacation.

"One you get inside, you'll see it's got an all new premium cabin we call the Leihk suites, so they're suites with doors," shared Avi Mannis, the Executive Vice President and CMO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Leihk means "lei of stars" and is the newest class of premium travel with enclosed suites, fully lie-flat seats and luxurious details.

Details reference Hawaii's natural elements, from panels depicting koa woodgrains to carpet that resembles the ocean. This innovative aircraft also pays tribute to history while setting forth a new path of discovery.

"It's gonna be the same great service that people have always expected from Hawaiian Airlines that warmth and hospitality and aloha," shared Mannis. "The difference is we're gonna get to deliver it on what we think is probably the best hard product, the best seats, the best cabin flying to Hawaii today."

Visit here for more information on flights and schedules.